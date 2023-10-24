However, in recent years, there has been an uptick in successful anime to live-action adaptations, which includes James Cameron's Alita: Battle Angel, and perhaps the best modern example, Netflix's first season of One Piece which has received widespread acclaim and extreme demand for a second season (which may be arriving sooner than you think).

Considering the incredible popularity of Attack on Titan, not to mention its long-running nature, has there ever been an attempt to bring the larger-than-life Titans into the real world? It may surprise you, but not only has it been done before, but there's another attempt on the world.

Here's everything we know about a live-action Attack on Titan movie.

Is there a live-action Attack on Titan?

A Titan from Attack on Titan. iMDb

Yes, in fact, there are technically two live-action Attack on Titan films.

We say technically because, actually, it's one movie divided into two parts – but since they're both feature-length, it's essentially two different movies, similar to Infinity War and Endgame.

The first part was released on 14th July 2015 while the second film, which received the subtitle End of the World, released later that same year on 19th September 2015.

The reviews of the two-part adaptation were mixed. There was clear praise for the skilful translation of the Titans' unsettling design to reality, alongside the decision to give the films a more B-movie style, but the changes implemented by series creator Hajime Isayama were criticised as unnecessary and detracting from the great story they had from the start.

Are the Attack on Titan live-action films the same as the anime?

Colossal Titan in Attack on Titan. Crunchyroll.com

As mentioned, there were a number of changes made by series creator Isayama that drew ire from fans and critics alike – slightly ironic, as he introduced some elements that would later be used in the manga.

Some of these changes include Mikasa and Eren as a couple rather than being adopted siblings, Levi as a character is replaced entirely by Shikishima, alongside pushing the development of the world closer to the modern day unlike in the manga where civilisation and technology is a few hundred years behind.

There are a surprising number of difference made in Part 1 and 2, and while it didn't entirely pay off, it's rare to have a series creator be so open to telling a different interpretation of their story.

Is Warner Bros making a live-action Attack on Titan?

Yes, you read that correctly - Warner Brothers is making a live-action adaptation of the iconic anime series.

On 29th October 2018, Variety exclusively reported that It director Andy Muschietti would be taking on the challenge of adapting Isayama's beloved and extraordinary world of titans and soldier, with David Heyman of Harry Potter fame set to produce alongside Masi Oka and Muschietti's sister, Barbara.

It's no surprise that Muschietti was tapped - for a long time, many decried Stephen King's It as being a novel that simply couldn't be adapted due to the complexities of Pennywise's multiple forms, the multiple dimensions that are explored, not to mention the simultaneous time periods that the story unfolds across.

And yet, Muschietti delivered a film that not only exceeded fan expectations but debuted to critical and financial acclaim, so if anyone's equipped, we would say it's him.

