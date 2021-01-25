Accessibility Links

The Witcher prequel series Blood Origin casts Jodie Turner-Smith

The Queen & Slim star will play an elite warrior in The Witcher spin-off series.

Jodie Turner-Smith

Queen & Slim star Jodie Turner-Smith will star in Netflix’s six-part The Witcher prequel Blood Origin.

In an announcement today, the streamer confirmed that Turner-Smith is to play Éile, an elite warrior blessed with the voice of a goddess, in the upcoming series.

The Witcher: Blood Origin will follow Éile, who has left her clan and position as Queen’s guardian to become a nomadic musician, as she returns to “the way of the blade” after a grand reckoning forces her on a “quest for vengeance and redemption”.

British model and actress Turner-Smith is best known for starring in romantic crime drama Queen & Slim opposite Daniel Kaluuya, and is set to appear in upcoming films After Yang with Colin Farrell and Without Remorse alongside Michael B. Jordan.

Blood Origin, which acts as a live-action prequel to Netflix’s hit The Witcher, is set 1200 years before the events of the original series, centering around the creation of the first prototype Witcher and the events that lead to the worlds of monsters, men and elves merging.

Henry Cavill the Witcher
Henry Cavill in The Witcher

Based on Andrzej Sapkowski’s The Witcher book series, Blood Origin will explore how the feud between elves and humans, as seen in the main series, first began.

While a release date for Blood Origin has not yet been confirmed, season two of The Witcher is currently underway, with the show featuring a more linear storyline for its second run.

You can buy Andrzej Sapkowski’s The Witcher series on Amazon. The Witcher is available to stream on Netflix. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide

