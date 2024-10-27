After Saturday night's routines, the public vote and judges' scores were combined – and it was bad news for Punam Krishan and Shayne Ward, who found themselves in the dance-off.

Punam and her partner Gorka Marquez reprised their Tango to Sweet Dreams by the Eurythmics, while Shayne and his partner Nancy Xu gave an encore performance of their Paso Doble to Edvard Grieg's In the Hall of the Mountain King.

After doing everything they could to stay in the competition, it was then over to Strictly judges Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Craig and Anton to give their verdict.

Punam Krishan and Gorka Marquez, and Shayne Ward and Nancy Xu on Strictly Come Dancing. BBC/Guy Levy

And it was a unanimous decision to save Shayne and Nancy, meaning Punam Krishan and Gorka Marquez became the fifth couple to be voted off Strictly 2024.

Speaking to Tess Daly afterwards, the doctor said: "I am really proud of myself. You know, I’ve taken on something that’s so out of my comfort zone. The one thing that I’ve very much learnt is to say yes more, and that there is no point in your life when you can stop learning new skills.

"I’ve learnt more than dancing, I’ve learnt so much from Gorka. Everyone’s been so incredible and it’s just memories that I’ll take home forever and I am very proud. I’ve made my family very proud. I’m just really grateful."

Punam Krishan and Gorka Marquez with Tess Daly on Strictly Come Dancing. BBC/Guy Levy

Gorka added: "It's been incredible, it's been a fantastic six weeks. I'm very proud of what she has achieved. She's a GP and a mum. She had never danced before and I think she improved week by week.

"I think she is truly what the show is about, someone who doesn't have experience in the performance world, came here and learnt to dance. She wanted to do so well and worked so hard.

"Also I feel very proud and very honoured that we got to do a Bollywood dance, to represent your culture, show your culture to the world and open doors for so many people in your culture."

Amy Dowden and JB Gill on Strictly Come Dancing. BBC/Guy Levy

Elsewhere, Amy Dowden was unable to feature in the results show, with her spokesperson confirming that she had been taken to hospital on Saturday night after feeling unwell.

"Amy was feeling unwell and so an ambulance was called as a precaution," her rep said in a statement. "She is feeling much better and would like to thank the Strictly family for their love and concern.

"We request Amy's privacy in matters of health is kindly respected."

