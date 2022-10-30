Still here? Okay, good. We can now confirm that EastEnders star James Bye has become the fifth celebrity to be voted out of Strictly Come Dancing 2022 tonight after he came up against Fleur East in the dance-off.

Spoiler alert! If you haven't watched Sunday night's results show yet, for Strictly Come Dancing's Halloween Week , we're about to tell you exactly what happened. Look away now if you don't want to see that!

Bye and his professional partner Amy Dowden had celebrated Halloween Week by performing a Charleston to Bumble Bee by LaVern Baker, but their routine had seen them finish bottom of the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard with 27 points – and they were unable to fare any better in the dance-off.

All four judges chose to save Fleur and her partner Vito Coppola, who were appearing in the bottom two for the second time despite scoring relatively highly with the judges.

"It’s my responsibility to save the better dancer and the better dancer tonight for me was Fleur and Vito," said Craig, with Motsi adding, "For me, there were different levels of dancing on the dance floor, and I have decided to save Fleur and Vito."

"I thought both couples danced better on Saturday night," said Anton. "They didn’t reproduce their best performance, but it doesn’t have to be the best performance, it has to be better and I thought their performance was just good enough. Fleur and Vito."

After the decision had been made, James spoke to Tess Daly about his time on the show, explaining: “I’ve said this from the very beginning, all I can do is go out there and do my very best. I am dancing against Fleur East, I went and did my best but she is phenomenal.

James Bye and Amy Dowden's final routine in Strictly Come Dancing 2022 BBC/Guy Levy

"I’ve had the best time on this show and I have a friend for life [in Amy], all I can do is thank the family, and I have a new family now. It’s a competition but you don’t feel like that backstage, you honestly feel like everyone has each other’s backs and everyone is just willing everyone to do their best!"

Meanwhile Amy said, "You came on here to show your boys they can throw themselves into any challenge in life, and you are the best role model they could ever have as their daddy! I am so proud of you!”

Fleur and Vito will return next week along with the nine other remaining couples as the competition continues to heat up. But, alas, it's time to say Bye to James.

Strictly Come Dancing continues next Saturday. Catch up now on BBC iPlayer.

