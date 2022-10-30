Once the dancing began, there were plenty of surprises, with Tony Adams getting his best scores yet and taking the opportunity to apologise to Shirley Ballas for his comments last week. You can take a look at our video below to see our five favourite moments from this week.

This week's Strictly Come Dancing episode, week six of the current season, was a spooky Halloween Week spectacular, and the judges set the tone right at the start with some incredible costumes — Craig Revel Horwood as Morticia Addams was a particular highlight.

One of the highlights of the night was Tyler West and Dianne Buswell's excellent Beetlejuice-themed performance, a memorable Cha Cha Cha to Day-O (The Banana Boat Song) by Tanz Orchester Klaus Hallen. Tyler's post-dance commitment to his character was also a good laugh.

Some of the Halloween theming was less strong, however, with a beekeeper-themed routine from James Bye and Amy Dowden landing them slap-bang at the bottom of the Strictly leaderboard. Ellie Simmonds and Nikita Kuzmin are second from bottom, although their Scooby-Doo routine was good fun (and stuck to the theme).

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

One strange moment occurred when Anton Du Beke seemed to give particularly harsh comments to Molly Rainford, who'd just completed a vampire-based Argentine Tango with her partner Carlos Gu. They danced to to Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) by Kate Bush, missing the opportunity to dress Carlos up as Vecna from Stranger Things. But still, Anton U-turned after his comments and gave Molly a 9 moments later.

Drawing the evening a close in style was Ellie Taylor, earning her best scores yet and going joint-top as she channelled the spirit of Hocus Pocus with her partner Johannes Radebe. Their Couple's Choice routine was paired with I Put A Spell on You by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy. It was one heck of a way to end the night!

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One on Saturdays and Sundays.

Visit our dedicated Entertainment page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.