And fans have reacted especially enthusiastically to Craig Revel Horwood's costume tonight, with the judge turning up for this week's show in character as Morticia from The Addams Family.

Halloween week always sees all sorts of spectacular outfits on Strictly Come Dancing , with everyone from the contestants to the judges pulling out all the stops as they get into the spirit of spooky season.

His striking outfit very quickly won admirers on Twitter, with viewers praising his "fierce" and "incredible" look.

"Craig Revel Horwood as Morticia Adams is the Halloween treat I never knew I needed," wrote one fan, while another added: "Craig Revel Horwood does a better Anjelica Huston than Anjelica Huston."

A third viewer tweeted, "And I thought I couldn’t love #craigrevelhorwood anymore…. Who’s the fairest of them all" and one wrote "CRAIG REVEL HORWOOD THAT COSTUME MY DARLING THAT COSTUME!"

Meanwhile, one fan joked, "At first I thought Craig Revel Horwood came dressed as Shirley Ballas for Halloween Week."

Halloween week sees the remaining eleven contestants in the Strictly Come Dancing 2022 line-up take to the dancefloor for a spooky routine, with everything from an Argentine Tango to Kate Bush and a Foxtrot to the Scooby Doo on the cards.

Each of them will be hoping to impress Craig and the other judges as they aim to reach the top of the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard.

