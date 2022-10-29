The comedian and presenter received very positive feedback from all four judges, with Craig Revel Horwood calling it "one of her best dances" and both Motsi Mabuse and Shirley Ballas saying that it was their favourite dance of the night.

Ellie Taylor received her highest score yet on tonight's Halloween episode of Strictly Come Dancing – earning 35 points for her Couple's Choice routine to I Put A Spell on You.

Those comments translated into an 8 from Craig and a 9 from the other three judges, ensuring her total was by some distance her best of the series, 5 points more than her previous record.

It also puts her joint top of the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard for tonight's show, tied with Tyler West who received the same score for his Cha Cha Cha.

The routine also proved popular with viewers at home, with one fan writing on Twitter: "Best outfits & concept/choreography of the night Ellie and Johannes."

Another fan tweeted, "Ellie T and Johannes doing Hocus Pocus is as close to camp Strictly perfection as anyone could ever be, I am obsessed".

And a third fan added, "Ellie and Johannes. Wow! That routine was full of great technique, fantastic style and lovely choreography. Johannes you must be so proud of Ellie. Ellie you're a talented dancer."

Strictly Come Dancing airs on Saturday and Sunday evenings.

