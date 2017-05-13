Who is Hungary's Eurovision entry Joci Pápai?
Meet the rapper, singer and guitarist who's singing for his homeland
Name: Joci Pápai aka József Pápai
Who is Joci Pápai?
Joci Pápai is a Hungarian singer, rapper and guitarist who credits his family with first introducing him to music. His father was the leader of a gypsy orchestra, and Pápai's been playing a guitar since he was about 4 years old.
He's been on the music scene in Hungary since about 2006, first rising to prominence on TV series Megasztár before going on to build a successful career.
What’s Hungary's Eurovision song called?
The song is called Origo and it's the performer's own composition.
