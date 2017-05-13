Joci Pápai is a Hungarian singer, rapper and guitarist who credits his family with first introducing him to music. His father was the leader of a gypsy orchestra, and Pápai's been playing a guitar since he was about 4 years old.

He's been on the music scene in Hungary since about 2006, first rising to prominence on TV series Megasztár before going on to build a successful career.

What’s Hungary's Eurovision song called?

The song is called Origo and it's the performer's own composition.

