The Eurovision Song Contest 2017 Grand Final takes place on Saturday May 13th 2017.

26 countries will perform in the Grand Final, and for the first time in 17 years Russia will not feature. The country has withdrawn from this year’s Song Contest due to a dispute over its singer.

Here's the full list of acts competing in the Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2017.

Who is representing the UK at Eurovision 2017?

Former X Factor contestant Lucie Jones is representing the UK on stage in Kiev, Ukraine, with Never Give Up On You. She was selected to represent the UK via public vote during this year's Eurovision You Decide live final.

What are the rules of Eurovision & how does the voting work?

Who are Eurovision’s Big Five and why do they automatically qualify?

Eurovision’s Big Five are The UK, Germany, France, Spain and Italy. They automatically qualify for a place in the final as their broadcasters provide the most support and funding for the competition.

Who is the favourite to win Eurovision 2017?

Currently the bookies are touting Italy's Francesco Gabbani and his dancing gorilla pal (no, really) to take the top spot.

Portugal's Salvador Sobral is second favourite.

And Bulgaria's Kristian Kostov is third favourite to deliver a performance worthy of Europe's douze points. His performance features crazy lightning style effects and a big screen.

The UK's Lucie Jones is currently sixth favourite to win the competition.

Where is this year’s Eurovision Song Contest?

The 2017 competition will be held in Kiev, Ukraine's capital city.

Who are this presenters of the Eurovision Song Contest 2017?

For the first time in the Eurovision Song Contest's history the show will be presented by a male trio. This year's hosts are Ukrainian TV presenter Timor Miroshnychenko, Ukrainian TV presenter, comedian , voice actor and radio host Volodymyr Ostapchuk, and Ukrainian comedian, actor and TV presenter Oleksandr Skichko.

Who won the Eurovision Song Contest in 2016?

Well, as you might have guessed, Ukraine. Singer Jamala took the top honours with the politically charged '1944'.

The haunting theme nabbed douze points across Europe and beyond, beating Australia and Russia at the final hurdle.

How did the UK do at Eurovision 2016?

Despite a spirited performance, Joe & Jake only managed to finish in 24th place with You're Not Alone. It's the exact same spot Electro Velvet nabbed in 2015 with Still in Love With You.

What time is the Eurovision Song Contest 2017 on TV?

The Eurovision Song Contest 2017 will air on BBC1 on Saturday May 13th at 8pm. You can tune in on BBC Radio 2 with Ken Bruce from 8pm too.

Eurovision 2017: Who's performing in the final?

Check out the full list of acts and running order for the show, starting live on BBC1 at 8pm.