Before the competition the semi-autobiographical track had caused some controversy. It wasn't very well received in Russia, where it was deemed to carry a political message.

Russia came third at the Grand Final in Stockholm, where Australia's Dami Im – who claimed second place – seemed all but sure to claim victory by the time the results of all the Eurovision juries had been delivered by their national spokesperson. Richard Osman did the honours for the UK, whose jury bucked the trend and have douze points to Georgia.

Bulgaria and Sweden rounded out the top five, while France, Armenia, Poland, Lithuania and Belgium made it into the top ten.

It was a disappointing night for the UK's Joe and Jake. After what seemed like a strong start in the jury vote - Malta awarded the UK those coveted douze points - the results of the public vote left them languishing just three spots from the bottom in 24th place, the exact same spot occupied by Electro Velvet in the 2014 competition.

This year's contest was hosted by 2014 Eurovision winner Mans Zelmerlow and 2013 Eurovision host Petra Mede. The duo gave viewers a memorable half time show, while Justin Timberlake thrilled audiences with a performance of his new single Can't Stop The Feeling.