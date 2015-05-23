UK Eurovision hopefuls Electro Velvet had a disappointing evening in Vienna, finishing in 24th place near the bottom of the leader board at the 60th Eurovision Song Contest.

The duo's upbeat offering Still In Love With You failed to charm Eurovision voters and only managed to secure five points, while Sweden stormed to victory with a whopping 365.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ethyx4A5ajM

Fans may take some comfort in the knowledge that it wasn't the UK's worst performance in history – Andy Abraham finished at the bottom of the table in Belgrade in 2008 and singing duo Jemini returned home with the dreaded nul points in 2003.

There were celebrations Down Under however as Australia's Guy Sebastian finished in fifth place: His Bruno Mars-eque track Tonight Again scored 196 points.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H0EhhZWXTng

Attention will now turn to Sweden, whose win brings their Eurovision victory tally to six, just one win behind record holders Ireland. The Eurovision champions failed to qualify for the finals for a second year running, crashing out during the second semi-final.

Can The UK send a winning act to the Scandinavian country? We'll have to wait just 'ah' little bit longer to find out.

