Fans may take some comfort in the knowledge that it wasn't the UK's worst performance in history – Andy Abraham finished at the bottom of the table in Belgrade in 2008 and singing duo Jemini returned home with the dreaded nul points in 2003.

There were celebrations Down Under however as Australia's Guy Sebastian finished in fifth place: His Bruno Mars-eque track Tonight Again scored 196 points.

Attention will now turn to Sweden, whose win brings their Eurovision victory tally to six, just one win behind record holders Ireland. The Eurovision champions failed to qualify for the finals for a second year running, crashing out during the second semi-final.

Can The UK send a winning act to the Scandinavian country? We'll have to wait just 'ah' little bit longer to find out.