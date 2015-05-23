Eurovision 2015: Nigella Lawson dishes out the UK's douze points to Sweden
The TV chef was delighted to take over from Scott Mills and read out the results of the UK Eurovision vote
She may be best known for providing us with some delectable European dishes but tonight Nigella Lawson got a taste of Eurovision as she delivered the UK's votes for the 60th annual song contest.
The TV chef was in fine form as she took to the Eurovision stage for the first time, taking over the role from Scott Mills.
It's no wonder she did so well – Nigella spent most of the afternoon preparing for her big Eurovision moment after all.
And she didn't even have to let the fans down either, reading her results in every single language.
Hélas, I don't get to make the announcements in French too https://t.co/TvhC4u4ddu
— Nigella Lawson (@Nigella_Lawson) May 23, 2015
Fancy seeing her back next year?