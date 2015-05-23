What did Twitter think of Electro Velvet's Eurovision performance?
The UK act put on quite the light show but was anyone still in love with them by the time it was over?
After months of waiting UK double act Electro Velvet finally took to the stage in Vienna, Austria for the Eurovision Song Contest final this evening.
If you missed their performance you can watch it back right here.
They had three minutes to make their mark on the European stage with Still In Love With You and it's safe to say they made an impression on Twitter anyway.
I think the UK's #Eurovision entry can best be described as a P.G Wodehouse story gone electro. I actually love it????? #ElectroVelvet
— Katie Glaysher (@KatieGlaysher) May 23, 2015
Even if some weren't quite sure what to make of it.
Optimism was, as usual, rife.
Some were less impressed...
And others were just downright controversial...
What did you think of their performance?