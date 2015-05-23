https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5sGOwFVUU0I

The victory is Sweden's sixth and places them just one spot behind record holders Ireland in the Eurovision league tables.

Zelmerlow was the firm favourite in the months preceding the competition with bookies - and RadioTimes.com - tipping the upbeat track to storm to victory.

However, Russia's Polina Gagarina proved incredibly popular with voters. At one stage it looked as though she would pull away from the competition, much to the disappointment of the crowd who booed the Russian entrant.

Gagarina finished in second place, ahead of Italy, Belgium and Australia, with Latvia, Estonia, Norway, Israel and Serbia rounding out the competition's Top Ten.

There was disappointment for the United Kingdom's Electro Velvet though.

Despite a spirited performance they only managed to pick up 5 points, finishing three places from the bottom in 24th position.

The Eurovision will now return to Sweden, where the 61st Song Contest will be held in 2016. The host city has yet to be decided.