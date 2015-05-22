Ireland and Iceland out of Eurovision 2015
There was disappointment in Dublin as the Eurovision record holders failed to qualify for the second year running
"What's another year?" Eurovision fans across the water cried as Ireland crashed out of the Eurovision Song Contest yet again in last night's second Semi Final.
Piano playing Molly Sterling's efforts weren't enough to convince voters that the record-holding Irish deserved the chance to claim an 8th Eurovision victory in Vienna this year.
Iceland, Portugal, the Czech Republic, Malta, Switzerland and San Marino all found themselves in the same position as 17 semi-finalists were whittled down to just ten.
Voters saved all their kisses for Lithuania – who locked lips on stage, much to the crowd's delight – while Latvia's Aminata made a lasting impression with Love Injected, a rousing number that surprised audiences at home and in the auditorium. Could she be the competition's dark horse?
Scandinavian stalwarts Sweden – who are the hot favourites to win this year's competition – sailed through the Grand Final, along with neighbours Norway whose singing duo were vocally the strongest double act on the night.
Israel's 'Golden Boy' Nadav Guedj managed to secure the country its first Eurovision final slot in five years, while Montenegro, Cyprus, Poland and the ever-present Azerbaijan also claimed a spot in the Saturday night line-up.
They'll join the 10 acts who qualified during Tuesday night's first semi-final, last year's winners Austria, Australia and the Big Five – including the UK's Electro Velvet – to compete for Eurovision glory in the three-hour TV spectacular.
Here are this year’s final 10 qualifiers:
Azerbaijan – Elnur Huseynov with Hour of the Wolf
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kYsj1fFE1Xw
Cyprus – John Karagiannis with One Thing I Should Have Done
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tXU2Hehc4wY
Israel – Nadav Guedj with Golden Boy
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5bi1lK91bas
Latvia – Aminata 'Love Injected'
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PgmZaf1Sb_4
Lithuania – Monika Linkytė and Vaidas Baumila with This Time
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r13a2VUTajU
Montenegro – Knez with Adio
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4giAO-2aICo
Norway – Mørland & Debrah Scarlett - A Monster Like Me
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U1td70yaoS8
Poland – Monika Kuszyńska with In The Name Of Love
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VBI8TQXi--M
Slovenia – Maraaya with Here For You
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-oOQKYopwJ4
Sweden – Måns Zelmerlöw with Heroes
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-msutN_OkU4
The 60th Eurovision Song Contest will take place on Saturday May 23rd in Vienna, Austria and will be broadcast live on BBC1 and BBC1 HD, with commentary by Graham Norton. It will also be broadcast live on Radio 2 with commentary from Ken Bruce.