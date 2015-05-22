Iceland, Portugal, the Czech Republic, Malta, Switzerland and San Marino all found themselves in the same position as 17 semi-finalists were whittled down to just ten.

Voters saved all their kisses for Lithuania – who locked lips on stage, much to the crowd's delight – while Latvia's Aminata made a lasting impression with Love Injected, a rousing number that surprised audiences at home and in the auditorium. Could she be the competition's dark horse?

Scandinavian stalwarts Sweden – who are the hot favourites to win this year's competition – sailed through the Grand Final, along with neighbours Norway whose singing duo were vocally the strongest double act on the night.

More like this

Israel's 'Golden Boy' Nadav Guedj managed to secure the country its first Eurovision final slot in five years, while Montenegro, Cyprus, Poland and the ever-present Azerbaijan also claimed a spot in the Saturday night line-up.

They'll join the 10 acts who qualified during Tuesday night's first semi-final, last year's winners Austria, Australia and the Big Five – including the UK's Electro Velvet – to compete for Eurovision glory in the three-hour TV spectacular.

Here are this year’s final 10 qualifiers:

Azerbaijan – Elnur Huseynov with Hour of the Wolf

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kYsj1fFE1Xw

Cyprus – John Karagiannis with One Thing I Should Have Done

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tXU2Hehc4wY

Israel – Nadav Guedj with Golden Boy

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5bi1lK91bas

Latvia – Aminata 'Love Injected'

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PgmZaf1Sb_4

Lithuania – Monika Linkytė and Vaidas Baumila with This Time

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r13a2VUTajU

Montenegro – Knez with Adio

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4giAO-2aICo

Norway – ‪Mørland & Debrah Scarlett - A Monster Like Me

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U1td70yaoS8

Poland – Monika Kuszyńska with In The Name Of Love

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VBI8TQXi--M

Slovenia – Maraaya with Here For You

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-oOQKYopwJ4

Sweden – Måns Zelmerlöw with Heroes

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-msutN_OkU4

Advertisement

The 60th Eurovision Song Contest will take place on Saturday May 23rd in Vienna, Austria and will be broadcast live on BBC1 and BBC1 HD, with commentary by Graham Norton. It will also be broadcast live on Radio 2 with commentary from Ken Bruce.