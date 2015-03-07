Alex, aged 35, from Welwyn Garden City and Bianca, aged 26, from Beckenham in Kent will be flying the flag for the United Kingdom at the 60th Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna in front of an estimated global audience of over 180 million viewers.

Electro Velvet’s debut song "Still in Love With You" was selected from hundreds of entries received by the BBC following an open selection process.

And here it is:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s6r1tUhl1cQ

A large number of amateur and professional writers and performers submitted songs and "Still in Love With You", an up tempo electro-swing track penned by David Mindel and Adrian Bax White, was chosen.

Alex said: “I feel incredibly privileged and humbled to be representing the United Kingdom in the Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, for this massively historic 60th anniversary event. We have a fantastic song and will work as hard as is humanly possible to bring the contest home and make our great nation proud. It's time to get this party started! See you in Vienna!"

Bianca, who suffers from cystic fibrosis, added: "I am so proud to have been chosen to be a part of the world’s biggest song contest - Eurovision! It's such an honour to represent the UK, especially in its 60th year too! I have never been to Austria before, and I can't wait to get out to Vienna and do my best, and I hope to make the UK proud!"

Because of her medical condition Bianca needs daily physiotherapy to prevent mucus build up in her lungs.

When she was a child her parents were warned she may only live to nine years old - but she refused to let her condition get in the way of her dream of musical stardom. Singing has increased her lung capacity by almost 20 per cent, she has said.

Bianca also performed on The Voice last year, impressing the judges but failing to get a turn.

Watch her sing here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ykb-GCC1Jfc

Guy Freeman, editor of BBC Special Events said: “I am thrilled that Alex and Bianca will be representing the UK in this year’s competition. Our song for this special anniversary year has an up-tempo beat and an irresistibly catchy hook that is sure to get the party started in Vienna.”

Katie Taylor, UK Controller of Entertainment Production added: "I am certain Electro Velvet will dazzle in Vienna for Eurovision's Diamond Anniversary and do the UK proud."

A total of 40 countries will compete in this year’s contest, which includes two semi-finals which will be broadcast on BBC3. The grand final which will be broadcast on BBC1 and Radio 2.

As one of the “Big Five” countries (also comprising Spain, Germany, France and Italy), the United Kingdom does not have to perform at the semi-final stage of the competition and will gain automatic access to the Saturday grand finale.

Austria as the incumbent champion and Australia, which has been invited to perform as part of the 60th anniversary celebrations, will also not perform at the semi-final stage.

The 60th Eurovision Song Contest will take place on Saturday May 23 in Vienna, Austria and will be broadcast live on BBC One and BBC One HD, with commentary by Graham Norton. It will also be broadcast live on BBC Radio 2 with commentary from Ken Bruce