On an evening when Rita Ora was on the receiving end of audience disapproval for failing to “steal” singer Stephen Cornwell, there were plenty of other moments of excitement for fans to get their teeth into.

Denters, 25-year-old singer, former YouTube sensation, protégée of Justin Timberlake and singer of the Top Ten UK hit Outta Here, had a good night.

She was chosen by Will over Andrew Marc after the two delivered a sensational version of The Police's Every Little Thing She Does is Magic.

Will.i.am seemed to agree. “You are a little fighter,” he told her, reminding the audience that he had known her professionally before. “I’ve known Esmee for years. I didn’t expect to turn and see Esmee. Andrew is a super singer but I think fate brought me Esmee."

Will also made one of the night’s most audacious "steals" when he nabbed Vikesh Champaneri for his team after the singer lost out to Letitia George in the battle to keep their place on Team Ricky.

But perhaps the most popular singers on the night were the young sisters Hannah and Naomi Moxon, known as Classical Reflection.

They lost out to Emmanuel Nwamadi after singing the Mike & The Mechanics hit The Living Years. They were not stolen by any of the other coaches but they took their defeat with excellent grace.

Emmanuel said he had become great friends with the pair during the coaching and Will said of the twins: “You were the guys I was waiting to steal.”

But sadly for Will he had no steals left….

Here are the results in full:

TEAM WILL

STEPHEN CORNWELL VS JAKE SHAKESHAFT

Song: Coldplay - Every Teardrop Is A Waterfall

WINNER: JAKE SHAKESHAFT

NO STEAL

SHEENA MCHUGH VS HOLLIE BARRIE

Song: Aretha Franklin & The Eurythmics – Sisters Are Doing It For Themselves

WINNER: SHEENA MCHUGH

NO STEAL

ESMEE DENTERS VS ANDREW MARC

Song: The Police – Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic

WINNER: ESMEE DENTERS

NO STEAL

TEAM RITA

VANESSA HUNT VS LISS JONES

Song: Paula Abdul – Straight Up

WINNER: LISS JONES

NO STEAL

THE MAC BROS VS DTWINZ

Song: Maroon 5 – Maps

WINNER: DTWINZ

NO STEAL

KARIS THOMAS VS NK

Song: No Doubt – Don’t Speak

WINNER: KARIS THOMAS

NO STEAL

TEAM RICKY

LETITIA GEORGE VS VIKESH CHAMPANERI

Song: Queen – Under Pressure

WINNER: LETITIA GEORGE

STEAL: VIKESH CHAMPANERI (TEAM WILL)

HANNAH WILDES VS AUTUMN SHARIF

Song: Alicia Keys – If I Ain’t Got You

WINNER: AUTUMN SHARIF

STEAL: HANNAH WILDES (STOLEN BY RITA)

CLASSICAL REFLECTION VS EMMANUEL NWAMADI

Song: Mike & The Mechanics – The Living Years

WINNER: EMMANUEL NWAMADI

NO STEAL

TEAM TOM

DANIEL DUKE VS CAI WILLIAMS

SONG: NICO & VINZ – AM I WRONG

WINNER: DANIEL DUKE

NO STEAL

SASHA SIMONE VS LISA WARD

Song: Smokey Robinson & The Miracles – Track Of My Tears

WINNER: SASHA SIMONE

NO STEAL

KIM ALVORD VS LARA LEE

Song: Emeli Sande – My Kind Of Love

WINNER: LARA LEE

NO STEAL

The Voice continues on Saturdays on BBC1