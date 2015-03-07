The Voice 2015: Esmee Denters and Vikesh triumph in the second battle round
Esmee Denters and Vikesh Champaneri win through on The Voice 2015 on a night of high drama which saw Rita Ora get booed...and Classical Reflection charm everyone
Rita Ora was booed – but Esmee Denters went through.
Yes, it was a night of high drama on The Voice 2015 tonight in the second and final battle round.
On an evening when Rita Ora was on the receiving end of audience disapproval for failing to “steal” singer Stephen Cornwell, there were plenty of other moments of excitement for fans to get their teeth into.
Denters, 25-year-old singer, former YouTube sensation, protégée of Justin Timberlake and singer of the Top Ten UK hit Outta Here, had a good night.
She was chosen by Will over Andrew Marc after the two delivered a sensational version of The Police's Every Little Thing She Does is Magic.
Will.i.am seemed to agree. “You are a little fighter,” he told her, reminding the audience that he had known her professionally before. “I’ve known Esmee for years. I didn’t expect to turn and see Esmee. Andrew is a super singer but I think fate brought me Esmee."
Will also made one of the night’s most audacious "steals" when he nabbed Vikesh Champaneri for his team after the singer lost out to Letitia George in the battle to keep their place on Team Ricky.
But perhaps the most popular singers on the night were the young sisters Hannah and Naomi Moxon, known as Classical Reflection.
They lost out to Emmanuel Nwamadi after singing the Mike & The Mechanics hit The Living Years. They were not stolen by any of the other coaches but they took their defeat with excellent grace.
Emmanuel said he had become great friends with the pair during the coaching and Will said of the twins: “You were the guys I was waiting to steal.”
But sadly for Will he had no steals left….
Here are the results in full:
TEAM WILL
STEPHEN CORNWELL VS JAKE SHAKESHAFT
Song: Coldplay - Every Teardrop Is A Waterfall
WINNER: JAKE SHAKESHAFT
NO STEAL
SHEENA MCHUGH VS HOLLIE BARRIE
Song: Aretha Franklin & The Eurythmics – Sisters Are Doing It For Themselves
WINNER: SHEENA MCHUGH
NO STEAL
ESMEE DENTERS VS ANDREW MARC
Song: The Police – Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic
WINNER: ESMEE DENTERS
NO STEAL
TEAM RITA
VANESSA HUNT VS LISS JONES
Song: Paula Abdul – Straight Up
WINNER: LISS JONES
NO STEAL
THE MAC BROS VS DTWINZ
Song: Maroon 5 – Maps
WINNER: DTWINZ
NO STEAL
KARIS THOMAS VS NK
Song: No Doubt – Don’t Speak
WINNER: KARIS THOMAS
NO STEAL
TEAM RICKY
LETITIA GEORGE VS VIKESH CHAMPANERI
Song: Queen – Under Pressure
WINNER: LETITIA GEORGE
STEAL: VIKESH CHAMPANERI (TEAM WILL)
HANNAH WILDES VS AUTUMN SHARIF
Song: Alicia Keys – If I Ain’t Got You
WINNER: AUTUMN SHARIF
STEAL: HANNAH WILDES (STOLEN BY RITA)
CLASSICAL REFLECTION VS EMMANUEL NWAMADI
Song: Mike & The Mechanics – The Living Years
WINNER: EMMANUEL NWAMADI
NO STEAL
TEAM TOM
DANIEL DUKE VS CAI WILLIAMS
SONG: NICO & VINZ – AM I WRONG
WINNER: DANIEL DUKE
NO STEAL
SASHA SIMONE VS LISA WARD
Song: Smokey Robinson & The Miracles – Track Of My Tears
WINNER: SASHA SIMONE
NO STEAL
KIM ALVORD VS LARA LEE
Song: Emeli Sande – My Kind Of Love
WINNER: LARA LEE
NO STEAL
The Voice continues on Saturdays on BBC1