The pair (pictured above) - who live on a farm and admit to “enjoy being naked in all environments we are allowed to be” but were thankfully clothed on stage - nevertheless brought great joy to the show.

“I’d love to come to your farm one day,” said Rita, probably not quite meaning it. After all, she had already asked the pair: “Do you live outside?”

Will.i.am was so taken with them he took a selfie on his iPad. And Martine confessed that she had probably heard the joke about Martini Bottle before. “It’s Martine with an ‘e’,” she said firmly.

More like this

Billy himself took it all in his stride. “We are going back to the farm,” he said. “I think we will have a little regroup. I think we are looking forward to having a little soup”.

In other news, Marc Armstrong, a friend of host Marvin Humes and cousin of fellow JLS’ bandmate JB Gill - also failed to make it with his rendition of the John Lennon classic Jealous Guy.

And there was applause for another brave failure – Tourettes sufferer Tom Carpenter (below) whose swing version of the Justin Timberlake hit Suit & Tie did not get a turn, but prompted much encouragement from the judges.

Still, there were a number of successes.

The double acts of twins sisters Hannah and Naomi Moxon, who call themselves Classical Reflection wowed the judges with their rendition of Ennio Morricone's Nella Fantasia from the film The Mission, and the pair chose Ricky over Sir Tom.

Perhaps the best act on the night was Jake Shakeshaft who got three turns for his version of Ed Sheeran's Thinking Out Loud and plumped for Will. He will be one of the fancied candidates to win the competition.

There were two bricklayers from Birmingham, but only one of them got through to the battle rounds.

Mitchell Noakes failed to get a turn – but he did have Sir Tom Jones make fun of his accent which must have been nice for him. Sasha Simone, who turned to bricklaying after doing up her house, was more successful and eventually plumped for Sir Tom.

Still, Rita, who has been complaining about Ricky’s success in getting acts to choose him, landed the final contestant. Hairdresser Clark Carmody from Kidderminster chose her over Sir Tom Jones after impressing both of them with his version of Britney Spears’ Everytime.

Advertisement

The Voice series 4 is on BBC1 on Saturday nights