Bianca

Bianca Nicholas was born in Beckenham, Kent and from an early age was interested in the performing arts. At just five-years-old, Bianca played the lead role in the Cannes Film Festival award-winning short film, ‘Is It the Design on the Wrapper?’ and in her early teens, she appeared alongside Johnny Depp in the Hollywood blockbuster, Sleepy Hollow.

But at 15 Bianca decided she was determined to follow her true passion, which was music.

Bianca went on to sing at a string of high-profile charity events which has seen her duet with Will Young, tour with Classical Brit winners ‘Blake’ and perform for Princes William and Harry as well as the Duchess of Cambridge. Bianca also sang at the turning on of the Regent Street Christmas lights in 2011 where she performed her debut single “Hold On To Your Dreams” which was a top 100 single and number 1 on the iTunes Vocal Chart - a huge achievement for an unsigned artist.

The single re-entered the vocal chart at number 2 in 2013 when the Heart FM Breakfast team played the song on air as part of their ‘Have a Heart’ charity appeal and more recently, Bianca appeared on The Voice UK in 2014 and her blind audition has now amassed over 250,000 views on YouTube.

Since The Voice UK Bianca has kept busy with gigs and live session radio performances. All of which has led to her representing the UK alongside her friend Alex at the Eurovision Song Contest 2015.

Bianca also suffers from the life-threatening lung condition Cystic Fybrosis which means that she needs daily physiotherapy to prevent mucus build up.

Her parents were warned when she was a child that she may only live to nine years old - but she refused to let her condition get in the way as she dreamed of musical stardom. She has said that singing has boosted her lung capacity by 20 per cent.

Alex

Born in Welwyn Garden City, Alex’s passion for music began at the age of 15 when he received a copy of the Oasis album (What’s The Story) Morning Glory. From that moment on, Alex was transfixed and from then on knew that all that he wanted to do was play guitar, write and sing.

A self-professed fan of the Rolling Stones, Alex is currently lead singer for tribute group The Rollin’ Clones, one of the biggest Rolling Stones tribute shows in the world. Alex has toured the UK and internationally with The Rollin’ Clones and absolutely loves every minute of being with the band, the music and performing as Mick.

Alex’s musical tastes are much broader than just rock and he has recently worked with Big Beat pioneer Cut La Roc on his album Larger Than Life, which also featured the talents of Ice-T collaborator, Donald D and Snow Patrol frontman, Gary Lightbody.

Outside of performing, Alex has taken all the musical experience he has gained over the years and used it to educate the next generation of budding musicians, working part-time in a primary school, imparting all the tips and tricks he’s learned from writing, singing and performing, plus teaching ukulele and recorder too.

Last year, Alex was privileged to work in a special needs school with children and young adults with profound to severe learning difficulties. He found it to be one of the most incredible, rewarding and fun things he has done in his life.

About the Joint Songwriters/Producers

David Mindel has had a successful career in song-writing working with the likes of Olivia-Newton John, Barry Manilow, The Shadows, John Travolta, Mud and Musical Youth to name but a few. Following a successful song writing career, David embarked on a new chapter - writing and recording around four thousand TV and radio commercials, including penning the themes for BBC1's National Lottery and Euromillions TV shows.

Adrian Bax White is a classically trained multi-instrumentalist whose eclectic music career has spanned pop to fusion jazz with everything in between. Adrian has worked with a multitude of singers from multi Grammy award winners such as John McLaughlin and Narada Michael Walden to underground indies such as Blue Orchids and acid jazz godfather Lonnie Liston Smith.

The 60th Eurovision Song Contest will take place on Saturday May 23 in Vienna, Austria and will be broadcast live on BBC One and BBC One HD, with commentary by Graham Norton. It will also be broadcast live on Radio 2 with commentary from Ken Bruce