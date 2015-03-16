https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i7MwzRBEY_M

Sebastian – an established artist who has released seven albums, served as a judge on X Factor Australia and duetted with former American Idol winner Jordin Sparks – is a musical dead ringer for Mr Mars.

That may work in his favour though, as the bookies are currently tipping him for a top ten finish at the contest in Austria in May. It certainly worked for Denmark's Basim, who came ninth with another Bruno-esque track, Cliche Love Song, just last year.

Even if Sebastian does win we won't be heading Down Under for next year's contest. Australia is only allowed to compete for one year and if they do indeed take the crown another European country will host the competition for them.

We still can't help but wonder why they didn't let Alan "Karl Kennedy" Fletcher have a go...

The UK's Eurovision entry, Still In Love With You, has also been pegged as a dead ringer for another track. Electro Velvet's tune sounds rather familiar to Jungle Book classic The Bare Necessities.

The 60th Eurovision Song Contest will take place on Saturday 23rd May in Vienna, Austria, and will be broadcast live on BBC1 and BBC1 HD, with commentary by Graham Norton. It will also be broadcast live on BBC Radio 2 with commentary from Ken Bruce.



