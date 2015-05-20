There was a flurry of online frustration when Finland also missed a spot in this year’s final. Their electric punk group PKN, made up of four men with developmental disabilities, was one of the most highly anticipated acts. They’d already broken a record for entering the shortest song in the competition's 60-year history at 1 minute 30, but PKN won’t get a chance to compete for this year’s top prize after failing to make the top 10.

Moldova, Netherlands, F.Y.R Macedonia, Belarus also didn't qualify.

Greece, Romania and Russia all retained their record of qualifying for every grand final since the introduction of semi-finals in 2004. Plus, Albania returns to the final after a three-year absence.

More like this

Here are this year’s first 10 qualifiers:

Albania - Elhaida Dani with I’m Alive

Armenia - Genealogy with Face the Shadow

Belgium - Loic Nottet with Rhythm Inside

Estonia - Elina Born & Stig Rasta with Goodbye to Yesterday

Greece - Maria-Elena Kyriakou with One Last Breath

Georgia - Nina Sublatti with Warrior

Hungary - Boggie with Wars For Nothing

Russia - Polina Gagarina with A Million Voices

Romania - Voltaj with All Over Again

Serbia - Bojana Stamenov with Beauty Never Lies

Advertisement

Eurovision Song Contest semi-finals continue on Thursday at 8pm on BBC3