Hosts Austria are placed slap bang in the middle in 14th, just before the scheduled break, while hotly tipped Italy close the show as the 27th and final act.

Current favourites Sweden are tenth, but highly fancied Russia are near the end in 25th spot. First-timers Australia sing 12th.

Research suggests that 76 per cent of winners in the last 15 years have sung in the second half of the competition, making the UK's bid for a first win since 1997 an outside bet.

That said, last year's winner Conchita Wurst bucked the trend of first half failures: the Austrian sang 11th.

See the full Eurovision 2015 running order here

1. Slovenia

2. France

3. Israel

4. Estonia

5. United Kingdom

6. Armenia

7. Lithuania

8. Serbia

9. Norway

10. Sweden

11. Cyprus

12. Australia

13. Belgium

14. Austria

15. Greece

16. Montenegro

17. Germany

18. Poland

19. Latvia

20. Romania

21. Spain

22. Hungary

23. Georgia

24. Azerbaijan

25. Russia

26. Albania

27. Italy