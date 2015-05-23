United Kingdom's Eurovision chances look even slimmer as running order is revealed
Find out when Electro Velvet and all the Eurovision acts will be singing this Saturday night...
If our calculations are correct, the United Kingdom will be singing at around 8.30pm this Saturday 23 May in the Eurovision Song Contest.
UK act Electro Velvet have been drawn a tricky fifth in the Eurovision 2105 running order. It's a tricky position for the Brits – early acts have traditionally struggled in the voting.
Hosts Austria are placed slap bang in the middle in 14th, just before the scheduled break, while hotly tipped Italy close the show as the 27th and final act.
Current favourites Sweden are tenth, but highly fancied Russia are near the end in 25th spot. First-timers Australia sing 12th.
Research suggests that 76 per cent of winners in the last 15 years have sung in the second half of the competition, making the UK's bid for a first win since 1997 an outside bet.
That said, last year's winner Conchita Wurst bucked the trend of first half failures: the Austrian sang 11th.
See the full Eurovision 2015 running order here
1. Slovenia
2. France
3. Israel
4. Estonia
5. United Kingdom
6. Armenia
7. Lithuania
8. Serbia
9. Norway
10. Sweden
11. Cyprus
12. Australia
13. Belgium
14. Austria
15. Greece
16. Montenegro
17. Germany
18. Poland
19. Latvia
20. Romania
21. Spain
22. Hungary
23. Georgia
24. Azerbaijan
25. Russia
26. Albania
27. Italy