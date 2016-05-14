Eurovision 2016: Disappointment for Joe and Jake as the UK finish in 24th place again
The duo, who performed You're Not Alone for The United Kingdom, ended up in the exact same spot as Electro Velvet
It was a disappointing night for the United Kingdom's Joe and Jake at the Eurovision Song Contest as the duo finished in 24th place – the exact same spot occupied by Electro Velvet on the final leaderboard last year – with their entry, You're Not Alone.
Despite nabbing the much coveted douze points from Malta, the duo ended up just three spots from the bottom of the leaderboard thanks to the new voting system.
The juries ranked them a little more highly, but the Eurovision audience just wasn't impressed.
The competition was won by Ukraine's Jamala with haunting track 1944, while Australia, Russia, Bulgaria and Sweden rounded out the top five, and France, Armenia, Poland, Lithuania and Belgium made it into the top ten.
21-year-old Joe and 19-year-old Jake were the first act selected to represent the United Kingdom at Eurovision by public vote in years. They beat out four other acts to claim the spot in Stockholm during Eurovision: You Decide back in February.