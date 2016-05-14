The juries ranked them a little more highly, but the Eurovision audience just wasn't impressed.

The competition was won by Ukraine's Jamala with haunting track 1944, while Australia, Russia, Bulgaria and Sweden rounded out the top five, and France, Armenia, Poland, Lithuania and Belgium made it into the top ten.

21-year-old Joe and 19-year-old Jake were the first act selected to represent the United Kingdom at Eurovision by public vote in years. They beat out four other acts to claim the spot in Stockholm during Eurovision: You Decide back in February.