Acts who perform in the second half of the competition have traditionally managed a much more successful finish in the Grand Final, with the majority of winners over the past decade taking glory after performing anywhere from 17th to 22nd in the running order.

It’s no surprise to see strong entries from Belgium, Sweden and Bulgaria performing in 23rd, 24th and 25th places, but bookies' favourites Italy and Portugal could have a little more trouble having been drawn to perform 6th and 11th respectively.

However, it's all to sing for as Sweden’s Mans Zelmerlow won in 2015 after taking to the stage 10th on the night.

It's worth UK fans bearing in mind, though, that Jones’s Eurovision songwriter Emmelie de Forest won the show from the 18th slot in 2014 with her own performance of Denmark's song Only Teardrops – she’ll be hoping number 18 proves just as lucky for her 2017 singer.

What time will UK Eurovision entry Lucie Jones perform?

Well, it’s difficult to be sure, but if you consider every Eurovision track can be max three minutes long, multiply that by the 17 songs before her and allow time for both an elaborate opening number and a break between the performances, it’s safe to say she won’t be on TV early in the evening.

We’d expect to see Lucie Jones perform after 9pm.

Eurovision Song Contest 2017 Running Order

Israel Poland Belarus Austria Armenia The Netherlands Moldova Hungary Italy Denmark Portugal Azerbaijan Croatia Australia Greece Spain Norway United Kingdom Cyprus Romania Germany Ukraine Belgium Sweden Bulgaria France

