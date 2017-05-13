Who are Romania's Eurovision entry Ilinca ft. Alex Florea?
Meet the rapper and the yodelling singer who are aiming for douze points
Names: Alex Florea and Ilinca
Who are Alex and Ilinca?
Ilinca began studying music when she was just seven years old, while Alex started singing when he was 16. They’ve both enjoyed success on The Voice and X Factor in their native Romania.
What’s Romania’s Eurovision song called?
Well, it’s called Yodel It, because that’s LITERALLY what you need to do. It was written by Alexa Niculae and Mihai Alexandru.
More like this
Here are the lyrics so you can sing along:
Yodeleeii
Sing it up, sing it baby
Yodeleio
Gonna act really crazy
Yodeleeii
Sing it so I can hear ya
Yodeleio
Just shout it baby
Yodeleeii
Wanna hear this now
Yodeleio
Gonna act really crazy
Yodeleeii
Shout it out, sing it back yeah
Yodeleio
Here's everything you need to know about the Eurovision Song Contest 2017
Eurovision 2017: Who's performing in the final?
Check out the full list of acts and running order for the show, starting live on BBC1 at 8pm.