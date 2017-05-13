Ilinca began studying music when she was just seven years old, while Alex started singing when he was 16. They’ve both enjoyed success on The Voice and X Factor in their native Romania.

What’s Romania’s Eurovision song called?

Well, it’s called Yodel It, because that’s LITERALLY what you need to do. It was written by Alexa Niculae and Mihai Alexandru.

Here are the lyrics so you can sing along:

Yodeleeii

Sing it up, sing it baby

Yodeleio

Gonna act really crazy

Yodeleeii

Sing it so I can hear ya

Yodeleio

Just shout it baby

Yodeleeii

Wanna hear this now

Yodeleio

Gonna act really crazy

Yodeleeii

Shout it out, sing it back yeah

Yodeleio

