Who is Bulgaria's Eurovision singer Kristian Kostov?

Kristian Kostov is a 17-year-old singer who was born in Moscow, Russia, to a Bulgarian father and Kazakh mother. He moved to his native Bulgaria to take part in the country’s version of X Factor, finishing second in the competition in 2016.

He’s released two hit singles to date in Bulgaria, including a collaboration with rappers Pavell & Venci Venc’ on the particularly popular Vdigam Level.

While growing up in Russia he also appeared on Golos Kids (The Voice Kids), where he was mentored by former Russian Eurovision winner Dima Bilan.

What's Bulgaria's Eurovision 2017 song?

The song is called Beautiful Mess and it's been written by Borislav Milanov, Sebastian Arman, Joacim Persson,Alexander V. Blay, Alex Omar, who have written for the likes of Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Lady Gaga, Selena Gomez, Mary J Blige and The Jonas Brothers.

Check out the full list of acts and running order for the show, starting live on BBC1 at 8pm.