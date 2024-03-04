Where is Crufts 2024?
Calling all dog lovers!
The world's largest dog show is back, with even more talented canines ready to display their skills and abilities to adoring crowds.
Since its inception in 1891, Crufts sees the top dog from each breed group compete for the coveted title of Best in Show - and in 2024, it will once again see proud owners show off their dogs' show-stopping talents.
Clare Balding is back to present the programme alongside Sophie Morgan, and she is excited to see what the competition has to offer.
"I love getting to know and getting more familiar with the flyball teams, which the afternoon shows focus on," Blading said in a Q&A.
"This year we've got a feature on dogs for autism, and I'm looking forward to learning a bit more about [that]."
So, where is all the action taking place? Read on for everything you need to know about where Crufts is in 2024.
Where is Crufts 2024?
Crufts 2024 will take place at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) in Birmingham across four days. The competition has been held at the NEC since 1991.
It will kick off for another year on Thursday 7th March, and will run up until Sunday 10th March.
Over the four days of the competition, the dogs will all compete and be ranked in different categories. These include: Gundog, Working dog, Pastoral, Terriers, Hounds, Toy dogs, Utility and, of course, Best in Show.
Crufts will air on Channel 4 and More 4.
