Joel Dommett on whether The Masked Dancer will return: “It doesn’t matter too much”
The Masked Dancer host has said, while he's hoping the show returns, The Masked Singer is a priority.
Published:
Joel Dommett has said that he’s keeping his “fingers crossed” for The Masked Dancer‘s return, but that it “doesn’t matter too much” if the spin-off doesn’t come back for a second series.
Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com ahead of hosting the National Television Awards, the comedian said he’s still hoping The Masked Dancer is renewed for a second series.
“Fingers crossed it comes back. It’s a privilege to be a part of a situation where it doesn’t matter too much if it doesn’t come back because The Masked Singer is the most important thing, really.
“It’s nice to have that extra show in the middle of the year so we’ll see whether they both happen or just one of them happens.”
As for The Masked Singer series three, the show’s executive producers told RadioTimes.com earlier this year that they were already planning some “very crazy, high concept ideas” for the upcoming series.
