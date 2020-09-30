The celebs competing for the Taskmaster crown this year include This Country's Daisy May Cooper, Benidorm's Johnny Vegas, IT Crowd's Katherine Parkinson, Two Weeks to Live's Mawaan Rizwan and comedian Richard Herring.

The first trailer for the new series, which began airing in September, saw Davies theatrically scrunch up a letter he received from Channel 4 "several years ago" in which broadcaster told him that "Taskmaster is not fit for TV", before describing several challenges from the show – like collecting the most tears in an egg cup.

Created by comedian Horne, Taskmaster first aired on Dave in 2015 and over the past nine series, it's seen the likes of Frank Sinner, Katherine Ryan, Rob Beckett, Noel Fielding, Sally Phillips, Mel Giedroyc and Asim Chaudhry take part in various silly challenges over 10 episodes.

More like this

In November 2019, Horne announced that the show would be moving from UKTV to Channel 4, after signing a three-year deal to produce 60 episodes for the mainstream broadcaster.

Earlier this year, Davies told RadioTimes.com that they had no plans to change the format, reassuring fans that "it'll be very much the same show".

The show's move follows its BAFTA win for Comedy Entertainment Programme in July, which Davies described as "the perfect way to start a new era", before commenting on the upcoming series: "Obviously, COVID has had a bit of an impact on the way we filmed this most recent series but the show remains the show."

Advertisement

Series 10 of Taskmaster begins on Channel 4 on Thursday 15th October. If you’re looking for something to watch, check out our TV Guide.