Davies says, "Several years ago I received a letter... 'Dear Sirs, we at Channel 4 regret to inform you that your show Taskmaster is not fit for TV," before mock angrily scrunching up the piece of paper he was reading from.

He continues, "I see, so no one wants to watch the most elite comedic minds doing battle in a series of incredibly important tasks?" He then goes on to give examples of some of the kinds of challenges celebrities have had to face - like collecting the most tears in an egg cup.

We also see Davies' sidekick Alex Horne resume his role: at one point in the trailer, Davies walks into a room containing several versions of Horne, while later, after Horne expresses his excitement about the move to Channel 4, Davies presses a button which launches him into the air.

An exact air date for the start of the series has not yet been announced, but as ever it will see a fine line-up of comedians taking part, each attempting to impress Davies and Horne the most and walk away with the coveted Taskmaster trophy.

This year's contestants include This Country star Daisy May Cooper, much-loved comedian Johnny Vegas, the IT Crowd's Katherine Parkinson, comedian and podcaster Richard Herring and stand-up Mawaan Rizwan.

According to Channel 4, "Wax seals will open, dreams will be made and/or broken, and Little Alex Horne will be wrapped around his master’s little finger providing stats and moral support in the most ridiculous and ferociously fought game show on television."

Seems like not much has changed since the move from Dave then - and we can't wait!

Taskmaster debuts on Channel 4 in autumn 2020.