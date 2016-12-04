What time is The X Factor Results Show on TV tonight?
Everything you need to know about the Christmas week results show
Published: Sunday, 4 December 2016 at 7:00 am
The ninth X Factor live show saw the contestants battle it out in Christmas week. But which acts kept the voters onside and which will face the scrutiny of Simon 'Scrooge' Cowell in the sing-off? We can’t wait to find out…
What time is the results show on TV?
The group song, guest performances and sing-off will start from 8pm on Sunday 4 December in ITV1.
What happened on Saturday night?
If you missed the live show, don't worry – we've got a full recap here.
The X Factor 2016: Meet all the live acts
Nicole Scherzinger's Boys
Simon Cowell's Girls
Louis Walsh's Groups
Sharon Osbourne's Overs
