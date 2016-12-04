The ninth X Factor live show saw the contestants battle it out in Christmas week. But which acts kept the voters onside and which will face the scrutiny of Simon 'Scrooge' Cowell in the sing-off? We can’t wait to find out…

What time is the results show on TV?

The group song, guest performances and sing-off will start from 8pm on Sunday 4 December in ITV1.

What happened on Saturday night?

If you missed the live show, don't worry – we've got a full recap here.

The X Factor 2016: Meet all the live acts

Nicole Scherzinger's Boys

Freddy Parker

Matt Terry

Ryan Lawrie

Simon Cowell's Girls

Emily Middlemas

Gifty Louise

Samantha Lavery

Louis Walsh's Groups

5 After Midnight

Bratavio

Four of Diamonds

Sharon Osbourne's Overs

Honey G

Relley C

Saara Aalto

