Rejoice! Eurovision 2023 is nearly back on our screens – and, excitingly, it will be held in the UK this year.

One of those is Czechia’s candidate, Vesna.

But what will the band be singing should they make it to the final? Read on to find out.

Who are Czechia’s Eurovision 2023 entry Vesna?

Formed in 2016 by frontwoman Patricie Fuxová, all-female folk band Vesna celebrate femininity and Slavic sisterhood.

The six members have released two albums, one of which won the Discovery of the Year award at the Czech music awards show Ceny Anděl 2018.

How old are Vesna?

Lead singer Patricie Fuxová is 31 years old.

Her birthday is 9th October 1991.

What have Vesna said about representing Czechia at Eurovision 2023?

Vesna can’t wait to perform at Eurovision, and said: “This is the greatest honour for us to represent the Czech Republic in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest. Thank you fans from all around the world for your support and votes. We are ready for you Liverpool.”

What is Czechia’s Eurovision 2023 song called?

Vesna will be performing their song My Sister's Crown. According to the band, the track was written as a protest against gender equality.

Where did Czechia come in Eurovision 2022?

Czechia placed 22nd out of 25 acts in last year’s competition, so Vesna will be hoping to beat the country’s place on the 2022 leaderboard.

When is Eurovision 2023?

The Grand Final of Eurovision 2023 will air on the BBC on Saturday 13th May, with contestants and fans flooding to Liverpool in the north of the UK to participate in the show.

The two Eurovision semi-finals will be held on Tuesday 9th and Thursday 11th of May, and successful acts will then perform in the Grand Final.

The Eurovision Song Contest will begin on Tuesday 9th May 2023. Listen to all of last year's Eurovision songs on TIDAL, while the full album of tracks is available on CD and vinyl now.

