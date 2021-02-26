Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. Entertainment
  4. Talent Shows
  5. Drag Race Debrief: Sister Sister on her elimination, that Ginny Lemon lip-sync and filming during COVID

Drag Race Debrief: Sister Sister on her elimination, that Ginny Lemon lip-sync and filming during COVID

For RadioTimes.com's Drag Race Debrief, we chat to Sister Sister – the seventh queen to be eliminated from Drag Race UK series 2.

Drag Race UK

Published:

Series two of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK continued yesterday, with the remaining six queens tasked with designing their very own superhero outfit.

Advertisement

Unfortunately, we had to say goodbye to another contestant as we approach the highly-anticipated semi-finals, and Liverpudlian queen Sister Sister was asked to sashay away from the competition.

Sister Sister sat down with RadioTimes.com for our weekly Drag Race Debrief after last night’s episode, revealing all about her elimination, the now-infamous Ginny Lemon lip-sync and who she wants to win.

The 31-year-old queen began the episode on a high, winning the Reading is Fundamental challenge and receiving a 15-second head-start when choosing unconventional fabrics for the Lockdown Superhero design challenge.

However, Sister Sister’s colourful Garden of Sheden outfit landed her in the bottom two alongside Welsh queen Tayce and after a lip-sync battle to Jess Glynne’s Don’t Be So Hard On Yourself, the Liverpudlian contestant was eliminated.

Meanwhile, fashion designer A’Whora won her first solo RuPeter Badge with her blue superhero COVID9-TINA, narrowly beating Ellie Diamond’s sugar-coated costume for Exuberant Ellie.

Advertisement

Now just five queens remain in the Drag Race UK line-up, with A’Whora, Bimini Bon-Boulash, Ellie Diamond, Lawrence Chaney and Tayce moving on to the next stages of the competition.

New episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season two arrive on BBC iPlayer on Thursdays at 7pm. Check out the latest Entertainment news, or if you’re looking for more to watch take a look at our TV Guide.

Tags

All about RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

Drag Race UK
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

Subscribe and get 12 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!
Pyrex Magic Rectangular Roaster + Magic Pizza Pan + Magic Baking Tray, Bundle of 3

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get a Pyrex Magic tray bundle for just £16.99

Say goodbye to sticking foods and soaking trays with this clever cookery set

You might like

Joe Black and Veronica Green

Drag Race Debrief: Veronica Green and Joe Black on their exits, RuPaul’s H&M comments and who should win

ginny lemon drag race

Drag Race Debrief Ginny Lemon on self-elimination and whether RuPaul reached out

Torvill and Dean

Exclusive Dancing on Ice's Torvill and Dean on how COVID-19 changed their experience on the show

Drag Race UK

Drag Race Debrief Tia Kofi on her runway looks, Veronica Green's exit and who she'd like to win