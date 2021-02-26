Drag Race Debrief: Sister Sister on her elimination, that Ginny Lemon lip-sync and filming during COVID
For RadioTimes.com's Drag Race Debrief, we chat to Sister Sister – the seventh queen to be eliminated from Drag Race UK series 2.
Series two of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK continued yesterday, with the remaining six queens tasked with designing their very own superhero outfit.
Unfortunately, we had to say goodbye to another contestant as we approach the highly-anticipated semi-finals, and Liverpudlian queen Sister Sister was asked to sashay away from the competition.
Sister Sister sat down with RadioTimes.com for our weekly Drag Race Debrief after last night’s episode, revealing all about her elimination, the now-infamous Ginny Lemon lip-sync and who she wants to win.
The 31-year-old queen began the episode on a high, winning the Reading is Fundamental challenge and receiving a 15-second head-start when choosing unconventional fabrics for the Lockdown Superhero design challenge.
However, Sister Sister’s colourful Garden of Sheden outfit landed her in the bottom two alongside Welsh queen Tayce and after a lip-sync battle to Jess Glynne’s Don’t Be So Hard On Yourself, the Liverpudlian contestant was eliminated.
Meanwhile, fashion designer A’Whora won her first solo RuPeter Badge with her blue superhero COVID9-TINA, narrowly beating Ellie Diamond’s sugar-coated costume for Exuberant Ellie.
Now just five queens remain in the Drag Race UK line-up, with A’Whora, Bimini Bon-Boulash, Ellie Diamond, Lawrence Chaney and Tayce moving on to the next stages of the competition.