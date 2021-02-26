Drag Race Debrief: Sister Sister on her elimination, that Ginny Lemon lip-sync and filming during COVID

Series two of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK continued yesterday, with the remaining six queens tasked with designing their very own superhero outfit.

Advertisement

Unfortunately, we had to say goodbye to another contestant as we approach the highly-anticipated semi-finals, and Liverpudlian queen Sister Sister was asked to sashay away from the competition.

Sister Sister sat down with RadioTimes.com for our weekly Drag Race Debrief after last night’s episode, revealing all about her elimination, the now-infamous Ginny Lemon lip-sync and who she wants to win.

Thought you had kept up with the Kardashians? Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

The 31-year-old queen began the episode on a high, winning the Reading is Fundamental challenge and receiving a 15-second head-start when choosing unconventional fabrics for the Lockdown Superhero design challenge.

However, Sister Sister’s colourful Garden of Sheden outfit landed her in the bottom two alongside Welsh queen Tayce and after a lip-sync battle to Jess Glynne’s Don’t Be So Hard On Yourself, the Liverpudlian contestant was eliminated.

Meanwhile, fashion designer A’Whora won her first solo RuPeter Badge with her blue superhero COVID9-TINA, narrowly beating Ellie Diamond’s sugar-coated costume for Exuberant Ellie.

Advertisement

Now just five queens remain in the Drag Race UK line-up, with A’Whora, Bimini Bon-Boulash, Ellie Diamond, Lawrence Chaney and Tayce moving on to the next stages of the competition.