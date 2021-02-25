Who left RuPaul’s Drag Race UK this week? Seventh queen eliminated

Accessibility Links

**Spoilers ahead for RuPaul's Drag Race UK season two, episode seven**

RuPaul's Drag Race UK

Published:

Tonight’s episode of Drag Race UK saw RuPaul eliminate yet another queen from the competition, with Sister Sister becoming the seventh contestant to leave the show as we approach the quarter-finals.

The 32-year-old found herself in the bottom two tonight after failing to wow the judges in a superhero costume challenge, but it was Welsh queen Tayce who emerged from the lip-sync battle victorious.

The seventh episode in the series challenged the remaining six queens to fashion a show-stopping superhero outfit, with TV presenter Maya Jama guest-judging and US Drag Race All Star Raven popping in to offer advice.

sister sister drag race

However, Sister Sister’s runway look didn’t receive the best comments from the panel, with Maya Jama saying she likes to see “shape and body and va va room…which you can’t see at all here”, and Graham Norton adding that while he loves how “billy bonkers” the outfit was, she looked “like a children’s entertainer if you hated your children”.

After a lip-sync battle to Jess Glynne’s Don’t Be So Hard On Yourself against Tayce, RuPaul asked Sister Sister to sashay away, noting: “From this moment on, you are a legendary child of the Drag Race Sister Sisterhood.”

Speaking after her elimination, the Liverpudlian queen said the show had been “the stupidest experience” of her life.

“I’m feeling devastated that I’ve left the party early, but I just feel super, super proud of myself. It’s genuinely been the most life-changing experience ever. I’ll be excited to see who wins this, because I thought they were all awful and lacked…everything.”

Now just five queens remain in the Drag Race UK line-up, with A’Whora, Bimini Bon-Boulash, Ellie Diamond, Lawrence Chaney and Tayce fighting it out for a spot in the final.

New episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season two arrive on BBC iPlayer on Thursdays at 7pm. Check out the latest Entertainment news, or if you’re looking for more to watch take a look at our TV Guide.

