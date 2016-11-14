The deal will include more series of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! (which returned last night to strong ratings), Britain’s Got Talent and Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, with the duo describing themselves as “delighted” in a joint statement (which we like to imagine they said in unison).

“We are absolutely delighted to be extending our relationship with ITV, to continue on the three shows we love as well as exploring further opportunities both in front of and behind the camera,” they said.

“This deal will take us past the 20-year mark with ITV and we couldn't be happier.”

Kevin Lygo, ITV's Director of Television, added: “Ant and Dec are quite simply brilliant entertainers and I’m thrilled that we will be working together for another three years.

“They are incredibly passionate about television and have that rare ability to connect with audiences of all ages, which has helped make the shows they present some of the biggest on British TV.”

