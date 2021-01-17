Meet Jason Donovan, Dancing on Ice 2021 contestant and singer

The new series of Dancing on Ice is officially here, and making his debut when she show launches on January 17th is actor and singer Jason Donovan.

Advertisement

The Australian actor – who many will recognise from Channel 5 soap Neighbours – is one of the first six celebs in the Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up taking to the ice.

On the launch night, he’ll join Denise Van Outen, Rebekah Vardy, Lady Leshurr, Joe-Warren Plant and Rufus Hound who has been moved forward after Yebin Mok’s injury.

The series may have only just begun, but already the Dancing on Ice judges have considered who will win this year as they evaluate the line-up.

So, what did they have to say about Jason?

Here’s everything you need to know about him.

Who is Dancing on Ice contestant Jason Donovan?

Age: 52

Instagram: @jdonofficial

Twitter: @JDonOfficial

Job: Actor and singer

Jason Donovan launched his career on Aussie soap Neighbours playing Scott Robinson, who fell in love and married Kylie Minogue’s Charlene Mitchell. He left the series in 1988 to start his pop career, with his debut album Ten Good Reasons becoming the highest-selling album in the UK in 1989. He has had four UK number one singles, including the romantic classic with Kylie, Especially for You.

Jason is also a star of the stage, following his hit lead performance in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat in the 1990s. He took part on I’m a Celebrity in 2006, finishing in 3rd place, and competed on the ninth series of Strictly Come Dancing with former dance Kristina Rhianoff. He also has his on radio show on Heart FM.

What has Jason Donovan said about joining Dancing on Ice?

ITV

Jason confirmed the news on This Morning to hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield back in September, saying: “I’ve always been a big fan of winter sports, whether it’s ski-ing, skating, snowboarding…après ski-ing. My daughter Molly is very excited about me doing shapes on the dance- floor or maybe not…depending on how it goes! And also the opportunity to spend a Sunday night with you guys.”

He added: “Skating is all about balance and confidence. I’ve done a little bit of skating in my youth, in Australia surprisingly in the heat of an Australian summer. I’ve surfed, I’ve skied a lot so I guess I’ll bring a little bit of that confidence.”

Alongside his promo picture on Instagram, he posted the caption: Time to get focussed on my footwork and deliver some shapes that even my 9 year old daughter can be proud of ! I can’t wait to get on the ice, have some fun and bring a big smile to everyone’s face in 2021!”

Advertisement

Dancing on Ice starts on ITV on Sunday 17th January at 6pm. Find out who else is taking part with our Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up guide. If you’re looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide.