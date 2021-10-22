Strictly stars on Judi Love’s isolating news: “We’ll miss her this week”

The stars of Strictly Come Dancing have spoken about Judi Love‘s isolation news, saying that they’ll “miss her” during Saturday night’s show.

The BBC show announced yesterday that Love and her professional partner Graziano Di Prima wouldn’t be performing in tomorrow’s show after the comedian “tested positive for COVID-19” and would be self-isolating.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview, fellow contestant Tom Fletcher said that he sent his love upon hearing she had to isolate after having tested positive for COVID himself in Week Two of the competition.

“There’s nothing you can do, you’ve just got to rest. We’ll send her all of our love, we’ll all miss her this week and hopefully she’ll be back next week, ready to dance again.

“It’s really hard, we miss each other. Even every week seems to get smaller and smaller and someone going home, it’s horrible. We send her all of our love.”

Meanwhile, Rose Ayling-Ellis told RadioTimes.com that “It’s a medical thing, you can’t help it. We’re going to catch it somehow, but everyone is very safe here.

“Everyone is social distanced, everyone wears their mask. Julie got COVID but nobody else got it, there hasn’t been an outbreak.”

Giovanni Pernice, her professional dance partner, added: “Everything is under control.”

Judi Love is the second contestant to test positive for coronavirus in this year’s competition, following McFly’s Tom Fletcher in Week Two, however she’s not just the second to have to temporarily pull out of the show as Ugo Monye was unable to perform last weekend due to a back injury.

The comedian was set to perform a Cha Cha to Olivia Newton-John’s Physical on Saturday and it’s unclear whether she will be able to dance the same routine next week.

Strictly Come Dancing airs Saturday at 6:45pm on BBC One, while the Strictly results show airs Sunday at 7:05pm on BBC One.