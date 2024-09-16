In spite of this, Borthwick has told this week's issue of Radio Times magazine that some of the other contestants are making hay with his accomplishment.

Borthwick said: "Wynne [Evans] won’t let me forget it, nor will Pete [Wicks]! I’m feeling good…"

Jamie Borthwick and Michelle Tsiakkas for Strictly Come Dancing. Yoshitaka Kono @‌yoshitakakono

Meanwhile, his partner Michelle Tsiakkas said: "Wynne just shouts out randomly, 'Cheat!' But let’s not forget that JB Gill has also won a Strictly Christmas special."

Borthwick continued: "I didn’t think I’d ever be here again. Everything I learnt from Nancy [Xu] has kind of gone. I’ve forgotten it all!"

Borthwick was then asked about his prior dance experience before competing on the show, to which he said: "Zero. I’m just a head bopper and a finger waver.

"I went to the Sylvia Young Theatre School, and everyone thinks that because I had a handful of lessons there, I can dance, but I can admit now — I didn’t really pay attention."

Borthwick isn't the first celebrity to fend off suggestions that he has an unfair advantage due to previous dance experience - far from it.

In fact, he's not the first this year, as Tasha Ghouri, who has a background in commercial dance, has previously said: "I've not danced for quite a few years - since Love Island, my career is so different.

"It's such a different dance style, I may actually not be good at it, like ballet - I'm not good at ballet. I'm trained in commercial street style. It's going to be very hard but I'm excited for a challenge."

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday 21st September 2024.

