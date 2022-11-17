Last weekend was one of the highest-scoring weeks so far, with Fleur East picking up three 10s for her show-stopping Samba while Hamza Yassin trailed closely behind on the leaderboard with a score of 38 for his Afrobeat Couple's Choice.

We're heading into the ninth week of Strictly Come Dancing 2022 and with the line-up slowly thinning out, we're edging closer and closer to the end of the competition.

But with Tony Adams no longer in the competition, after the footballer withdrew due to injury during last weekend's results show, what can we expect from the remaining contestants ahead of the big Blackpool special?

RadioTimes.com's Lauren Morris and Minnie Wright are back for Week 9 of Strictly Between Us, breaking down their predictions for the upcoming weekend of shows – make sure to watch all three parts below.

In part one, Lauren and Minnie dive into what they're looking forward to seeing from the weekend ahead, with Hamza and Fleur being big talking points.

The pair then predict who'll be topping the leaderboard this week in part two, with Will Mellor's Samba up for consideration, while Ellie Taylor and Kym Marsh are in danger of being at the bottom.

With the quarter-finals not too far away, Minnie and Lauren then break down who they think could make it to that stage of the competition in part three, distinguishing between who deserves to be there and who they think the public will vote for.

The BBC confirmed this week that the Strictly 2022 quarter-finals will be taking place on Friday 2nd December instead of Saturday to make room for the World Cup.

As for this weekend, the remaining contestants are heading to the Blackpool Tower Ballroom, with professional dancer Luba Mushtuk revealing in an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com that it's set to be a "magical" show.

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One on Saturdays and Sundays.

