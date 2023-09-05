Announcing the news with an eye-catching picture (below), the pair are set to bring their infectious humour to another travel series that will surely be a hit with travel enthusiasts and Strictly fans alike.

Anton Du Beke and Giovanni Pernice in Anton and Giovanni's Adventures in Spain. BBC

The first season of their joint travel series saw the pair take to the sunlit sights of Sicily but this time round, Anton will showcase the place he fell in love with as a child.

Spending time in Spain throughout his childhood for holidays with his Spanish family, Anton will be showing Giovanni just what the country has to offer and the itinerary will surely be packed full of dancing, eating and sightseeing.

Speaking about the new series, Du Beke says: “My loves, it is such a treat for me to be able to take my dear friend Giovanni to a country that I hold so close to my heart. What a joy it is to be able to share this marvellously jovial jaunt with both Gio and all the wonderful viewers watching at home. Magnifico!”

Pernice also commented: “I am so excited to be heading out for more adventures with my best friend Anton on this epic road trip across Spain, I just hope we manage to avoid being stopped by the police this time!”

The new three-part series is set to air next year on BBC One and iPlayer but their first series, Anton and Giovanni’s Adventures in Sicily, quickly became a popular hit among viewers with an average audience of 3.1 million when it premiered earlier this year.

So, it's safe to say that fans have been loving the duo and their travel adventures.

Kalpna Patel-Knight, head of entertainment commissioning at the BBC, said of the new series: “Our dancing duo are hitting the road once again and with Anton having a genuine love of the country that he wants to showcase to Giovanni, Spain is the perfect place for the boys to explore on their next adventure.”

For now, fans will be seeing the dancing pair sooner on our screens with the new season of Strictly Come Dancing on the horizon.

This year, the celebrity line-up includes the likes of Les Dennis, Angela Rippon, Krishnan Guru-Murthy and Layton Williams among many others gearing up to entertain us every Saturday night.

As if excitement for the new Strictly season wasn't already at an all time high, a new trailer of the professional dancers has offered a sneak peek at the season.

Who the professional dancers will be paired up with remains a secret but we do know that the dancing line-up hasn't changed too much with the likes of Dianne Buswell, Karen Hauer, Katya Jones and Johannes Radebe all returning for another year.

Anton and Giovanni’s Adventures in Spain will be broadcast in 2024 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

