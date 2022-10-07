From a Jurassic Park rumba to a Lion King samba, there's a lot to unpack from this week's list of songs and dances, and thankfully RadioTimes.com 's Lauren Morris (Entertainment and Factual Writer) and Minnie Wright (News Editor) are on hand to break down the upcoming performances.

Lights, camera, action – Strictly Come Dancing is giving its celebrities the Hollywood treatment as the annual Movie Week episode comes to BBC One this Saturday (8th October).

Strictly Between Us – RadioTimes.com's Strictly Come Dancing companion – is back for its latest episode, as Minnie and Lauren deliver their Footloose Forecast, who they think could be the Tango Tops and the Ballroom Bottoms, and what they're hoping to see more of as the line-up Foxtrots into the Future.

Watch all three parts of this week's Strictly Between Us below:

Lauren and Minnie reveal who they're looking forward to watching take to the floor this week – with both revealing their thoughts on Fleur East's American Smooth to Part of Your World from The Little Mermaid.

In part two, they share their predictions as to which celebrities may soar to the top of this week's Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard, with the likes of Molly Rainford and Will Mellor in the running, before revealing who they think could struggle – and it won't surprise any fans to learn that Tony Adams is one of the names on that list.

In part three, Minnie and Lauren look ahead to the future of Strictly Come Dancing 2022 as they mention what they'd like to see from the couples later on in the competition, whether it's a bit more personality from Kym Marsh or Richie Anderson's continual improvement.

You watch all previous instalments of Strictly Between Us: Week 3 on the RadioTimes.com YouTube page too.

Last weekend's show saw the 2022 Strictly line-up lose its first contestant, with Kaye Adams being eliminated after losing the dance-off to Matt Goss.

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 continues on Saturday 7th October at 6:45pm on BBC One. Find something to watch with our TV Guide or visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.

