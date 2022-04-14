The seven-part series will see singles take to a Shakespearean-style balcony to choose their perfect match out of several candidates. However, they won't be able to see their potential partner – they can only hear them sing.

Oti Mabuse may have left Strictly Come Dancing , but she's returning to our screens as the host of Romeo & Duet – a brand new dating show for ITV.

With musical director Vikki Stone and her band Vikki Stone & The Heartbeats providing live music for the show, Romeo & Duet is set to be a Saturday night singalong that'll appeal to the hopeless romantics out there.

Here's everything you need to know about Romeo & Duet.

Romeo & Duet release date

ITV's brand new dating show Romeo & Duet begins on Saturday 16th April at 7pm.

The seven-part series will air weekly every Saturday throughout April and May.

What is Romeo & Duet?

©Goat Films Ltd

Romeo & Duet is a musical dating show which takes single love seekers and asks them to choose from several potential love matches – however, they can only hear them and cannot see them.

Like Blind Date with a musical twist, the single singers will try to woo the contestant down from the balcony with just one song and if they manage to do that, then they will come face-to-face for the first time.

The newly formed couple then goes off on a duet-date to learn a duet before returning to perform the number in the ultimate romantic love battle against other couples formed on the show. The champion couple will then be whisked away on another date to see if they're a true match.

Speaking about the show, host Oti Mabuse said: "It’s a fun dating show that is crossed with music and singing. Contestants come on hoping to find love, and they also have a love for singing. It’s the perfect entertainment show for the whole family."

Who hosts Romeo & Duet?

Romeo & Duet is hosted by former Strictly Come Dancing professional Oti Mabuse.

The professional dancer is best known for her time on Germany's Let's Dance and Strictly Come Dancing, before becoming a Dance Captain on The Greatest Dancer, a panellist on The Masked Dancer and a judge on Dancing on Ice.

Romeo & Duet trailer

ITV released a trailer for Romeo & Duet earlier this month, teasing the musical dating show's first episode.

Romeo & Duet begins on Saturday 16th April at 7pm on ITV. Want something else to watch? Check out our full TV Guide or visit our Entertainment hub for the latest news.