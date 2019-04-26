Hammond was quick to make a self-deprecating joke as the show was announced on Twitter, writing: “Yes, I can appreciate the irony in Richard Hammond’s Big!”

Richard Hammond’s Big will explore how engineers build, maintain and use superstructures such as the world’s longest underground railway tunnel and a cargo ship the size of four football pitches.

“It’s going to be massively fun and exciting. It’s going to be BIG!” proclaimed Hammond.

The Grand Tour trio all have solo projects outside of the Amazon motoring show, with Clarkson hosting ITV’s Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? reboot and May’s forthcoming Amazon travel series, Our Man in Japan.

Hammond, Clarkson and May will also be back with a fourth – and very different – series of The Grand Tour in 2020.