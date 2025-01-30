For their first task, the candidates were sent to Austria to run a series of alpine tours, with the aim of making the highest overall profit.

As ever, the two teams were split and tasked with selling and delivering glacier and forest experiences. For the glacier team, they just made it by making over £200 in profit, but for the forest team... it was a trip to The Bridge Cafe.

For one unlucky candidate, their time in Lord Sugar's boardroom was over - but who was it? Read on to find out who left The Apprentice 2025 this week.

Who left The Apprentice 2025 this week?

Week 1 - Emma Rothwell

Emma Rothwell. BBC/Naked/Ray Burmiston

Emma Rothwell became the first candidate to be fired from The Apprentice 2025.

Joining the sub-team on the forest experience, Emma and her fellow candidates were the ones selling the tickets for their tour, but only managed to sell a total of six. Emma wasn't able to sell one.

While scenes showed Emma attempting to make a sale, things just didn't go her way. Back in the boardroom, fingers were pointed in all directions, with one to Emma as one candidate noted she didn't make a sale.

In the end, it was with regret that Lord Sugar made the decision to fire Emma. After thanking him for the opportunity, Emma told the cameras that the business mogul had made a "big mistake" by firing her.

The Apprentice returns to BBC One and iPlayer on Thursday 30th January 2025.

