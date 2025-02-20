Nadia Suliaman has been the name on everyone's lips after tuning into the reality series, with her negotiation and sales tactics often bewildering and amusing viewers all at once.

However, tonight, Nadia heard the words that no Apprentice candidate looks forward to: "You're fired."

It was tomatoes versus potatoes as the teams were tasked with turning crops into cash through creating a dish for the public, delivering a bespoke corporate order and selling to trade.

But for Nadia's team, not everything went to plan, which she holds her hands up to in an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com.

After back and forth discussion and push-back from her team, Nadia decided on utilising the potatoes to create bangers and mash to sell at a market stall.

Meanwhile, the sub-team met with pub chain Fuller's and were tasked with shaping and cooking potatoes, however, not everything was up to standard.

While their team did sell the most amount, it was incorrect maths that saw them penalised and in turn, it was down to Nadia to bring three people back into the boardroom.

"I think I would've fired myself," Nadia told RadioTimes.com. "Ultimately, you've got to invite two people back and it was just such a tough task. When I speak to every candidate, even the ones that have gone all the way to the end, they're like, 'Nadia that was the hardest task ever and you did do the best you could do in it.'"

Nadia explained she "had a vision" and in turn went with bangers of mash, despite protest from her team who suggested making potato skins to sell, but her push back was down to thinking they would "go soggy".

Nadia continued: "So I was thinking more about the quality of food as opposed the profit, which is really bad, but everybody makes mistakes in business. You wouldn't be where you are today. You wouldn't be able to learn if you didn't."

After all the pitfalls were examined in the boardroom, Lord Sugar decided Nadia's time in the process was over and fired her, and while Nadia said at the end of the episode she thought the business mogul's decision was "unfair", she has changed her tune.

"The thing is, we made the most sales in both teams, we smashed the sales," Nadia told RadioTimes.com. "It was like 580 odd quid with sales, where we went down is we ordered too much.

"So that was a difficult one, and we got fined because we added up the maths wrong, and we over promised and under delivered on the corporate team as well. So we could have probably made it work with bangers and mash, we just needed to be a bit more risk averse with the decisions we were making."

Reflecting on the task, Nadia admitted she "genuinely thought bangers and mash was a good option", but given their pitch being a market stall, she sees that "it would have been way easier to sell potato skins".

Just under a year later, Nadia said: "I did make the wrong decision, for sure, definitely."

