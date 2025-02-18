Fuelled by childhood nostalgia and the recognition of a genuine business opportunity, The Dyers' Caravan Park will see Danny and his daughter, Dani, attempt to create a sought after holiday destination that lives up to his own cherished memories.

The series, which is heading to Sky Max and NOW later this year, promises plenty of hurdles and hiccups along the way, ranging "from dodgy plumbing to demanding punters" and "rogue acts to reinvigorating the restaurant menu".

Danny said: "Clarkson's got his Farm, Hammond's got his workshop. If Jamie Oliver can save school dinners – why can't I save the great British holiday?"

He elaborated in a statement: "What you might not know about me is I love a caravan, and I love a caravan site. So, with my daughter Dani by my side, as the voice of reason, I'm taking charge of one.

"I'm chucking in a few quid, and will try and make the greatest of British holidays cool again. Now this could be a triumph; or a complete f***ing failure. But there's only one way to find out and that's to roll the f***ing dice."

Dani Dyer said: "My dad wants to get involved in the caravan park and I'm all in: I love a caravan, so why not? My dad is a very friendly person – he's good at bringing everyone in – but has he got what it takes to make a success of this?

Danny and Dani Dyer on Celebrity Gogglebox. Channel 4

"I think he has, just so long as people don't decide to go to Magaluf."

Phil Edgar-Jones, Executive Director of Unscripted Originals at Sky, added: "The Great British Holiday is about to get a turbo-charged makeover like never before as the Dyers' Caravan Park prepares to open its gates.

"If anyone can make caravanning cool again it's Danny and Dani, and we cannot wait to see them bring the fun."

The Dyers' Caravan Park will consist of six hour-long episodes, which promise to introduce an "unforgettable cast of real-life characters" and explore "what really makes the Great British holiday so great".

The Dyers' Caravan Park (working title) will air on Sky Max and NOW later this year.

