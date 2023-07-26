Last night’s episode saw the cast attend The Grafties - where tempers flared as they were shown several clips from some of the islanders’ most unsavoury moments.

What happened on Love Island summer 2023 last night? Episode 51 recap

Whitney Adebayo and Lochan Nowacki.

The episode started after the talent show, and Molly Marsh had a chat with Abi Moores about her partner Scott van der Sluis.

The couple had been hit particularly hard by Mitchel Taylor’s words during his comedy roast, and Abi explained to Molly that she was trying to take Scott’s words at face value.

While Mitch then revealed to Sammy Root and Zachariah Noble that he “felt bad” for being so harsh, Scott had a talk with Abi and told her to “take nothing from [Mitch’s] comments” and that they “should just ignore them”.

“I don’t know how a man who spent three weeks single is saying I’ve got no game… funny isn’t it,” Scott told the Beach Hut.

Scott later had a talk with Whitney Adebayo, who said she thought he and Abi “were not on the same page”.

While Scott did admit that he’s giving the relationship more time thanks to his mum’s words at the family day earlier in the week, he did assure Whitney: “There is a spark there.”

“Ultimately, I can’t listen to what other people have to say,” he added to the Beach Hut.

Later in the evening, Lochan Nowacki took Whitney to the terrace to have a romantic conversation - and after revealing how his parents really liked her, Lochs asked her if she would like to be exclusive!

The sweet moment ended in a kiss, as Whitney told him how happy she was, and continued in the Beach Hut: “Lochan’s honestly the perfect kind of person for me, perfect in every way.” Aww!

The next day, Abi and Scott had another discussion about their situation, where the Welsh footballer said: “I am so sick of people putting their two pence in.”

Abi Moores.

“If you’re not going to be there, I’m not going to make you be,” she replied honestly.

But looking on from afar, Mitch said in a conversation: “I’m sick of their f***ing love story now.”

Ella Barnes then got a text telling the islanders they would be attending The Grafties that evening - an awards ceremony where the public voted for the islander they thought deserved a prize based on video clips of their time within the villa - which left Mitch and Tyrique Hyde looking very worried!

Walking away with the gong for ‘flirtiest performance’, Ella B’s segment showed her initial conversation with Ty when she entered the show as a bombshell - and he said it was “a shame” how their last kiss would definitely be the final one they shared.

Upon watching the video, the girls were quick to jump to Ella B’s defence - with even Ella T telling her man: “You can see how she took it the wrong way.”

“You would say that because you always see the worst,” Ty retorted.

While Molly won ‘WTF moment’, Ella Thomas was awarded ‘best head to head moment’ and Abi snapped up the ‘most snakey sitch’ award, poor Lochan felt the wrath of Ty, who felt like he shouldn’t have told Whitney about Mitch’s messy antics and had disrespected “bro code” (ergh).

“She’s my partner, I’m going to talk to her about what’s going on in the villa,” Lochs told him.

But after Whitney leapt to Lochan’s defence, Tyrique rudely snapped, “I’m talking to your man, shush man!” - which Whitney quickly pulled him up on!

Also snapping up an award earlier in the night, Mitch then took to the stage to collect his second accolade for Mad Moves - as he finally got his comeuppance when the rest of the villa saw how Abi had been played by the gas engineer.

While he did apologise to both Ella B and Abi in his acceptance speech, things soon turned nasty when he added, “Does anyone want to add anything else? Speak now or forever hold your peace… that’s what I thought,” putting his fingers to his lips.

Scott - who had looked stressed beyond belief through the whole evening - had finally had enough of Mitch’s cockiness, and calmly asked him: “Has anyone told you you sound like a f***ing ****head?

“Does anyone disagree, or forever hold your peace?”

“Don't call me names if you don’t want a response that you don’t want to hear,” Scott warned. “You said you’re forcing it with Abi, said you’re not bothered.”

While Scott revealed it was “nothing that I haven’t said to Abi”, the flight attendant looked upset and told him: “I feel like it was said differently to them than it was to me.”

And as Mitch muttered to his partner Ella B, “Messing with the king, what an idiot,” viewers were then asked to vote for their least compatible couple, who would be at risk of being dumped from the island.

