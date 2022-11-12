It's been a dramatic few days Down Under, with Olivia Attwood leaving the show , Babatúnde Aléshé and Mike Tindall losing the Dingo Dollar challenge and Matt Hancock preparing for his fourth Bushtucker Trial – but what happened in last night's show?

The 2022 season of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! continued last night on ITV and as we approach the end of week one, it's starting to get tense in camp – particularly with Matt Hancock in the Jungle.

RadioTimes.com is here to get you up to speed with today's I'm a Celebrity 2022 catch-up video – watch it above!

Charlene White and the other campmates challenged Matt Hancock over his COVID guidance rule-break. ITV

The episode started off with a new day in camp and Sue Cleaver was on a mission to track down her missing towel, with the Corrie star scolding Matt Hancock for leaving a mess in the sink after shaving.

The MP then paid a visit to La Cucaracha Cafe with Boy George, where they were served fish eyes, fermented eggs and even a camel's penis – but the pair managed to walk away with 11 stars and a side of nausea.

Back in camp, Sue opened up about being adopted and revealed that she was reunited with her birth mother after meeting her husband at an acting job. "That has just given me goosebumps!" Jill Scott MBE said.

Meanwhile, Babatúnde and Mike went on their first Dingo Dollar challenge and while they won the dollars, the camp didn't answer the question correctly after being asked whether Zara Tindall was 20th or 14th in line to the throne. Giving the answer 14th, they lost the afternoon snack of nachos and guacamole. Ay caramba!

Matt Hancock then revealed to his campmates that he's writing a book called Pandemic Diaries, which "tells the story straight" about his time as Health Secretary. Unsurprisingly, his fellow contestants began quizzing him on his cheating scandal, with the politician defending himself by saying that he only broke social distancing guidance.

After being challenged by the rest of camp, the MP became emotional, telling Charlene White that he's looking for "a bit of forgiveness".

At the end of the episode, Ant and Dec reappeared to revealed that it will be Owen Warner and Matt Hancock taking on the next Bushtucker Trial – Who Wants to Look Silly on Air, a Who Wants to be a Millionaire parody challenge.

