The Battle Rounds are back, which means this weekend's The Voice gets a little bit more feisty.

Each coach must pit two of their own singers against each other, who'll perform the same song in a bid to make it through to the next round.

The other coaches can 'steal' two losing acts along the way, as each secures the eight singers they'll take into the knockout round.

But who will Rita Ora choose? Before we find out, check out each singer's original audition and vote for who you'd like to see crowned champ in each battle...

TEAM RITA

BATTLE 1

RYAN GREEN VS JOE WOOLFORD

Ryan Green's audition

Joe Woolford's audition

BATTLE 2

OLIVIA LAWSON VS CLARK CARMODY

Olivia Lawson's audition

Clark Comody

BATTLE 3

MITCH MILLER VS MORVEN BROWN

Mitch Miller's audition

Morven Brown's audition

The Voice continues Saturday at 7:15pm on BBC1

Plus vote on the results of Team Tom, Team Will and Team Ricky.

