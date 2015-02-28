The Voice: Team Rita Battle Rounds - who do you want to win?
Rita Ora's gang must fight it out for a spot in the knockouts. But who do you think the coach will take through? Vote now...
The Battle Rounds are back, which means this weekend's The Voice gets a little bit more feisty.
Each coach must pit two of their own singers against each other, who'll perform the same song in a bid to make it through to the next round.
The other coaches can 'steal' two losing acts along the way, as each secures the eight singers they'll take into the knockout round.
But who will Rita Ora choose? Before we find out, check out each singer's original audition and vote for who you'd like to see crowned champ in each battle...
TEAM RITA
BATTLE 1
RYAN GREEN VS JOE WOOLFORD
Ryan Green's audition
Joe Woolford's audition
BATTLE 2
OLIVIA LAWSON VS CLARK CARMODY
Olivia Lawson's audition
Clark Comody
BATTLE 3
MITCH MILLER VS MORVEN BROWN
Mitch Miller's audition
Morven Brown's audition
The Voice continues Saturday at 7:15pm on BBC1
Plus vote on the results of Team Tom, Team Will and Team Ricky.