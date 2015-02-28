The Voice: Team Tom Battle Rounds - who do you want to win?
Team Tom must battle it out in a feisty sing-off to make the next round, but who's going to triumph?
Team Tom is about to be divided as its members take to the arena to compete against each other. Yes, it's Battle Rounds time.
Two at a time, singers take to the ring to sing the same song. Sir Tom Jones must then decide which crooners he wants to take into the next stage of the competition, as well as having the chance to 'steal' two losing singers from the other coaches.
He'll have eight members by the time the Battle Rounds are over. But just who will he choose? Check out his acts' original auditions and vote for who you think should come out victorious...
TEAM TOM
BATTLE 1
CLAUDIA ROSE VS ROSA IAMELE
Claudia Rose's audition
Rosa Iamele
BATTLE 2
STEPHANIE WEBBER VS HOWARD ROSE
Stephanie Webber's audition
Howard Rose's audition
BATTLE 3
SHARON MURPHY VS ROISIN GERAGHTY-MCDONAGH
Sharon Murphy's audition
Roisin Geraghty-McDonagh's audition
The Voice continues Saturday at 7:15pm on BBC1
