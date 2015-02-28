Team Tom is about to be divided as its members take to the arena to compete against each other. Yes, it's Battle Rounds time.

Advertisement

Two at a time, singers take to the ring to sing the same song. Sir Tom Jones must then decide which crooners he wants to take into the next stage of the competition, as well as having the chance to 'steal' two losing singers from the other coaches.

He'll have eight members by the time the Battle Rounds are over. But just who will he choose? Check out his acts' original auditions and vote for who you think should come out victorious...

TEAM TOM

BATTLE 1

More like this

CLAUDIA ROSE VS ROSA IAMELE

Claudia Rose's audition

Rosa Iamele

BATTLE 2

STEPHANIE WEBBER VS HOWARD ROSE

Stephanie Webber's audition

Howard Rose's audition

BATTLE 3

SHARON MURPHY VS ROISIN GERAGHTY-MCDONAGH

Sharon Murphy's audition

Roisin Geraghty-McDonagh's audition

The Voice continues Saturday at 7:15pm on BBC1

Advertisement

Plus vote on the results of Team Ricky, Team Rita and Team Will.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement